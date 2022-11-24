Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy Carves Turkey For Local Organizations

Charlie McAvoy continued his annual tradition in the Boston area.

The Bruins defenseman donated 400 pies and 300 pairs of Winter Classic socks to several different organizations throughout the community. McAvoy also donated mattresses, recliners and pillows from Bob’s Discount Furniture.

In addition to delivering pies, socks, and toys to shelters and organizations across Boston, @CMcAvoy44 also helped Bob?s Discount Furniture donate mattresses, recliners, and pillows to @BrightonMarine and @FisherHouseBos.?? pic.twitter.com/gFyTZLA1V3 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 24, 2022

To continue to give back, Mcavoy, along with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, carved turkeys for the homeless — a tradition that was on hold for the last few years due to COVID-19.

The Bruins and McAvoy enjoy an off-day away from the ice before returning to game action Friday afternoon when they welcome the Carolina Hurricanes to TD Garden for a 1 p.m. ET puck drop.