Bruins’ David Krejci, Craig Smith ‘Getting Closer’ To Return

It wasn’t all bad news for the Bruins on Thursday.

Despite Jeremy Swayman and Derek Forbort being week-to-week with injuries, Boston head coach Jim Montgomery did provide some good news for the Bruins regarding two of their forwards.

David Krejci has missed the last two games for the Bruins. He returned to practice this week and traveled with the team ahead of its three-game road trip. While the center won’t play Thursday against the New York Rangers, a return for Krejci and Craig Smith is on the horizon.

“Day to day, he’s getting real close,” Montgomery told reporters of Krejci.

Could Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs be an option?

“Could be, yeah,” Montgomery said. “Same thing with Smitty.”

Smith did not play in the Bruins’ thrilling 6-5 comeback overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday as he dealt with an upper-body injury.