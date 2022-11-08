Celtics’ Grant Williams Embraces Nickname After Superhero Imitation

Grant Williams continues to champion his DC Comics nickname.

“Batman,” as Williams continues to go by, after sharing the origin story of the nickname back in August, took his commitment a step further on Halloween night against the Washington Wizards. Following the 112-94 win, Williams sported the entire Batman ensemble when speaking with the media at TD Garden.

“It’s funny cause Gary Washburn (of The Boston Globe) called me the ‘dork knight,’ so I gave him a little goofy pleasure for that joke,” Williams said, per NBC Sports Boston video. “I just should embrace it, ya know? … When I got the nickname the Celtics embraced it, I embraced it myself. And the voice (impression), hopefully, was good enough to impress people but I thought it was very fun.”

"When I got the nickname and the Celtics embraced it, I just embraced it as well."@Grant2Will joins @ChrisForsberg_ & @aminajadeTV to talk about his Batman nickname and if he impressed Deuce with his Halloween costume?



Williams added: “I’m not gonna lie to you, I’ve never practiced that. … It’s one of those things I just tried and I was like, ‘Hey, it sounds pretty good, right?’ That’s normally how it sounds in movies so I was just trynna copy it to that degree.

The 24-year-old is off to a strong start in his year four campaign with the Celtics. Through nine games played this season, Williams has averaged 8.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 62.5% shooting from the field and 53.8% from 3-point range — all career highs.

Meanwhile, the Celtics enter their Wednesday matchup against the Detroit Pistons at 7-3 on the season. Tipoff from TD Garden is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.