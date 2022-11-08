Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Explains Viral Moment After Week 9 Win

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins ended up going viral on the internet thanks to his teammates following a road win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Cousins’ teammates got the veteran signal-caller to take his shirt off with a bunch of gold chains around his neck on the plane ride home, and Cousins threw out some awkward-looking dance moves as cornerback Cameron Dantzler put it out on Instagram Live.

The moment has already produced parodies and Cousins joined ESPN’s “ManningCast” on Monday to not only explain how the hilarious situation unfolded, but how this postgame celebratory ritual following road wins began in the first place.

“We really started (it) coming back from our game against the Saints a few weeks ago, coming back from London,” Cousins told Peyton and Eli Manning. “We had the eight-hour flight home and they kind of turned first class on that flight home into a night club. Before I knew it, I had Christian Darrisaw’s chain around my neck and everybody was taking photos and posting them on social media. And the next away game, we beat Miami, and they were throwing even more chains at me and it turned into a Halloween costume here in Minnesota.

“This week, they’re like, ‘How do we top it?’ And I’m sitting there like, ‘I don’t think there really is a way to top it.’ And they go, ‘Take your shirt off.’ So, next thing you know I got my shirt off. I got Za’Darius’ (Smith) watch on my wrist and they’re telling me all the dance moves I need to do with my hands. If we keep winning these away games, I don’t know where this is going to go. But I’m kind of nervous of where it could end up.”

You already knew the first thing the Mannings were gonna talk about with @KirkCousins8 ??



?: ManningCast on ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/t35Y165VB0 — NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2022

It was Cousins’ second big-time moment after a last-second win over his former team. In the locker room after the nail-biting finish, Cousins broke down the Vikings with his favorite catchphrase.