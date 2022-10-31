Celtics Wrap: Boston Cruises To 112-94 Bounce-Back Win Vs. Wizards

The Boston Celtics beat the Washington Wizards, 112-94, at TD Garden on Sunday to break their two-game losing streak.

The Celtics move to 4-2 on the year, and the Wizards fall to 3-3.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Celtics leaned on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to help break their losing skid, and it was a sound strategy for Boston. The duo combined for 47 points, 14 rebounds and five assists against the Wizards on Sunday, showing why Boston is a tough team to beat when the pair are firing on all cylinders. Interim head coach Joe Mazzulla and Marcus Smart acknowledged the Celtics need to improve on the defensive end, and they did just that. Washington made a run in the second quarter, cutting a 24-point Boston lead to 11 points, but the Celtics held firm in the second half to prevent a collapse. Boston’s defense also held All-Star guard Bradley Beal to 12 points on 4-for-16 shooting.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Brown led all scorers with 24 points on 7-for-18 shooting, along with a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line. The Celtics guard also added 10 rebounds for a double-double.

— Tatum wasn’t far behind Brown with 23 points on 8-for-15 shooting, including 5-for-10 from the 3-point line. The All-Star also grabbed four rebounds and dished out three assists.

— Malcolm Brogdon provided 23 points off the bench to go along with four assists.