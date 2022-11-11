Charlie McAvoy Nets Go-Ahead Goal In Return To Bruins Vs. Flames

BOSTON — Boston Bruins star defenseman Charlie McAvoy marked his return to game action Thursday night by finding the back of the net.

McAvoy, who hadn’t played yet this season as he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery, made his season debut against the Calgary Flames and put the Bruins ahead, 2-1, with 1:33 left in the second period.

McAvoy picked the top left corner of the net through traffic to send the faithful fans at TD Garden into a frenzy. You can watch McAvoy score in his first game back here:

It was a key goal from McAvoy not just because it gave the Bruins a lead. It salvaged a sloppy offensive second period from the Bruins as they didn’t register their first shot on net until 10:22 remaining in the frame.

Boston also couldn’t capitalize on back-to-back power play opportunities, but just after the second one concluded, McAvoy put the Bruins in front. Pavel Zacha and Hampus Lindholm assisted on the goal.

It sure is good for the Bruins to have McAvoy back out on the ice when he’s making plays like that.