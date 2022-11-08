Colts, Jets Linebackers Knew Patriots’ Plays, Bill Belichick Confirms

The New England Patriots’ offense has a predictability problem.

After Sunday’s 26-3 win over the Colts, MassLive’s Mark Daniels overheard “multiple offensive players” discussing how Indianapolis linebacker Shaquille Leonard was “calling out their play calls” during the game.

“One Patriots starting offensive player said Leonard occasionally called out what the Patriots were going to do on certain plays, such as outside runs and screen passes,” Daniels reported.

Head coach Bill Belichick noticed that, as well. And this wasn’t the first time.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday, Belichick said there “for sure” were moments when Leonard clearly knew which play the Patriots’ offense was running — and that he saw the same thing from New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosely the previous week.

“We definitely want to prevent that,” Belichick said. “Yeah, I thought that there were two or three plays for sure that Leonard really got a big jump on and stopped us, basically, on those plays. Mosely got a couple of those a couple weeks ago in the Jets game. Mosely almost looked like he heard the play in the huddle he was on it so fast, and Leonard had a couple like that, too. So whether that’s something we were giving away or just something that he anticipated based on whatever the keys were that he might have picked up, we certainly want to try to prevent that. But I thought definitely Leonard for sure did it, and I thought Mosely had a couple plays like that, as well.

“But that’s what good defensive players do. They anticipate things, and they are able to sometimes get a read on what they think that’s going to happen. They’re not always right, but sometimes they are, and they can certainly make you look bad offensively.”