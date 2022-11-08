Bruins’ Cam Neely Reached Out To Family Of Isaiah Meyer-Crothers

Boston Bruins president Cam Neely revealed Monday he planned to reach out to Isaiah Meyer-Crothers’ family.

And it appears he did just that.

The Bruins received backlash for signing Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract Friday morning. Miller has a controversial past that followed him into the 2020 NHL Draft. After being selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fourth round, Miller’s draft rights were revoked after the disturbing details came to light of the bullying incident with Meyer-Crothers.

The Boston Herald’s Steve Conroy revealed Neely reached out to Joni Meyer-Crothers, the mother of Isaiah and “had a nice 45-minute conversation.” Conroy noted that Neely also apologized.

The Bruins on Sunday night announced they would part ways with Miller upon having “new information” and Neely apologized for the signing in a press conference Monday.

“Again, I want to apologize on behalf of the Boston Bruins organization and on behalf of myself,” Neely said Monday. “It was a decision that we didn’t take lightly and I?ll go back to the fact that I felt, based on everything that I knew (at the time), that he deserved a second chance.”

Bruins players expressed their feelings regarding the signing and the organization parting ways with Miller over the weekend.