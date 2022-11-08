Patriots Report Card: Grading Every Position After Win Over Colts

The New England Patriots pummeled the Indianapolis Colts 26-3 on Sunday. Here’s a closer look at how each position group fared in that Week 9 matchup:

QUARTERBACK: C+

It’s been difficult to assign blame for the anemic offensive performances we’ve seen from the Patriots in recent weeks. Is it the offensive line’s fault? Is Matt Patricia’s play-calling the problem? Is Mac Jones the primary culprit?

Jones certainly deserves his fair share. He did break his streak of seven consecutive games with an interception on Sunday, but he has yet to resemble the confident, poised, promising rookie we saw for most of last season. Jones averaged just 4.9 yards per attempt against the Colts, the second-lowest full-game mark of his career. He scrambled into more than one sack. He appeared to not notice open receivers on multiple dropbacks that resulted in either incompletions or minimal gains. He was just 2-for-6 on passes that traveled more than 10 yards downfield, per Pro Football Focus.

But Jones also faced pressure on 38% of his dropbacks for the second consecutive week. It’s hard for any QB to succeed under those circumstances, especially one, like Jones, who is not a top-tier athlete.

Do the Patriots need more from the leader of their offense? Absolutely. Jones’ play so far this season won’t be good enough against better opponents that New England can’t bludgeon defensively and on special teams. But to have a chance of engineering such a turnaround, they first must fix the problems in front of him. More on those below.

RUNNING BACKS: B

Rhamondre Stevenson has almost singlehandly kept the Patriots’ run game afloat over these last two games, gaining ground with his elusiveness and vision behind a leaky offensive line. He wasn’t as productive as he was against the New York Jets, when he racked up 143 yards from scrimmage, but his 60 rushing yards and 4.0 yards-per-carry average were solid marks given the poor blocking he had to work with.

Stevenson also hauled in a one-handed catch at the goal line to score the game’s lone offensive touchdown. Several other attempts to match him up against linebacker Bobby Okereke in the passing game were unsuccessful, and he finished with a modest three receptions on seven targets for 10 yards.