Ex-Red Sox Reliever Reportedly Signs Minor League Deal With Astros

The Houston Astros will try to get something out of Austin Davis that the Boston Red Sox could not.

Coming off a World Series championship, the Astros signed the left-handed reliever to a minor league deal Wednesday, according to the Houston Chronicle’s Chandler Rome. Houston also extended an invite to Davis to attend major league spring training, per Rome.

Davis spent a season-plus with the Red Sox until Boston designated him for assignment this past season in late August. Davis made some strong impressions early in the campaign before struggling mightily, which led to the Red Sox parting ways with the 29-year-old.

Davis, who the Red Sox traded for in the middle of the 2021 season in exchange for Michael Chavis, posted a 2-1 record with a 5.47 ERA over 50 appearances last season. He also struck out 61 batters in 54 1/3 innings pitched. Red Sox manager Alex Cora utilized Davis as an opener on three occasions as well.

Davis joined the Twins following his departure from the Red Sox and didn’t perform well during his brief time spent with Minnesota, in which he pitched only 1 2/3 innings.

It’s a reclamation project for the Astros by the signing of Davis, who has spent five seasons in the big leagues. Maybe they can tap into the lefty and he can become a source of depth for Houston as it goes on a title defense next season.