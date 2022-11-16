Patriots Captains Explain Challenges Of Playing Jets In Short Span

FOXBORO, Mass. — After three weeks, the Patriots and the Jets will face off once again.

New England won the first matchup in Week 8, and New York will hope to split the season series this Sunday. Of course, the Patriots are used to playing divisional opponents twice a year, but with only the Indianapolis Colts and a bye week in between the first and second game, there is a lot more familiarity between the two teams this season.

“It’s definitely an interesting part of the NFL, especially coming from college,” center David Andrews said. “It’s exciting. There’s some special about playing division teams. Obviously, our division’s a super tight race right now. We’ve got a great challenge in front of us and a great opportunity here Sunday.”

The Jets have a defense that ranks sixth in DVOA and seventh in expected points added, which has boosted the team to 6-3 heading into Week 11, even with quarterback Zach Wilson’s erratic play. Offense was a concern for the Patriots heading into the bye week, but New England is not expecting to be caught by surprise if New York throws a new wrinkle in the Week 11 rematch.

“Well, I’m sure (it’s) similar to what we’re doing,” linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley said when asked about the Jets’ possible adjustments during the bye week. “We’re going back and watching the different things that we had success at and the things that we didn’t do so well and stuff that we can improve going into this game. I’m sure they’re doing the same thing. So, I expect them to adjust or tweak, so to speak, what they were doing and be ready for us to come back — run the ball, all those kind of things. I’m sure they’re eager to do that. We’re going to be prepared for it — to be able to stop the run, as well. And they got other dynamic players. The tight ends had a good game, last game, as well. They got a lot of pieces. So we just got to be ready to stop them.”

Andrews’ return from a concussion should be beneficial for the Patriots as Sunday’s matchup will prove to be pivotal for AFC playoff positioning.