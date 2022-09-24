Report Peels Back Curtain Into Ime Udoka’s Connection To Celtics Staffer

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, alongside team owner Wyc Grousbeck, on Friday, addressed the tidal wave of reports and rumors surrounding the team policy-violating conduct of suspended head coach Ime Udoka.

Stevens, who served as the Celtics head coach for eight seasons, was visibly distraught — both in his facial expression and language when speaking to members of the media.

“We have a lot of talented women in our organization, and I thought (Thursday) was really hard on them. Nobody can control Twitter speculation. Rampant (expletive),” Stevens emotionally told reporters — acknowledging the various Celtics staffers whose names and affiliations were exploited by those online following the initial reports on Wednesday.

However, the latest report — courtesy of TMZ — suggests Udoka was involved with a Celtics staffer who was directly responsible for assisting the 45-year-old head coach while also providing assistance to Udoka’s fiancée, Nia Long.

“The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements,” TMZ wrote on Saturday. “And that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancée, Nia Long. … Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ one of the staffer’s duties included planning Udoka’s team-related travel, and we’re told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.”

The controversy surrounding the matter continues to unravel with members of the media, former players, and others all vocalizing their two cents in the early stages with Udoka still an affiliate of the Celtics organization, pending further announcement from the team.

The 2022-23 regular season is just 24 days away for the Celtics and they’re already embarking on their defense as last season’s Eastern Conference champs with their backs against the wall.