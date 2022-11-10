Is This Detail-Oriented Teacher Patriots’ Next Great Coaching Talent?

FOXBORO, Mass. — For roughly two decades, the Patriots’ coaching pipeline produced a steady flow of talent that went on to accomplish great things in New England or elsewhere.

In 2001, you had Rob Ryan coaching linebackers, Ivan Fears coaching wide receivers, Dante Scarnecchia coaching the O-line, Eric Mangini coaching defensive backs and Brian Daboll working as an assistant. And, of course, you had Charlie Weis and Romeo Crennel running the offense and defense, respectively. In 2008, Matt Patricia was coaching linebackers, Bill O’Brien was coaching wideouts and Josh McDaniels was running the offense. Oh, and Josh Boyer (now a defensive coordinator) and Brian Flores both were working as assistants. A few years later, Joe Judge joined the staff as a special teams assistant. Say what you want about Patricia and Judge, but both got NFL head coaching gigs — and that’s a big deal.

The list goes on and on. But a recent efflux of staffers — some call it the Patriots “brain drain” — has left many looking for New England’s next great coaching prospect. Sure, linebackers coach Jerod Mayo could become a head coach as soon as next offseason, and some believe tight ends coach Nick Caley one day will become an offensive coordinator, but who else? Is it just Steve Belichick, who calls defensive plays but still doesn’t have the title of defensive coordinator?

Look no further than DeMarcus Covington.

Courtesy of the New England Patriots/Eric J. Adler

Now in his sixth season as New England’s defensive line coach, Covington is a rising talent in Foxboro. The 33-year-old is highly regarded by his players and fellow coaches, all of whom believe he has a bright future in the NFL.

Covington, a former collegiate receiver, first showed up on the Patriots’ radar in 2016 when he was working as a co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at Eastern Illinois. It was there that Covington met then-Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores, who visited the school to work out players before the NFL draft.

Flores clearly returned to New England with a strong view of Covington, because the next year, Bill Belichick made a pre-draft visit to UT Chattanooga, where Covington was just a few months into his new job as outside linebackers coach. Belichick also was there to work out lineman Keionta Davis, who later signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent. Shortly afterward, the Patriots hired Covington as a coaching assistant, and he worked in that role for two years before coaching outside linebackers in 2019 and moving to the defensive line in 2020.