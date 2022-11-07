Mac Jones Knows What Patriots Must Do To Fix Struggling Offense

FOXBORO, Mass. — The good from the Patriots’ latest offensive performance: Mac Jones ended a streak of seven consecutive games with an interception.

The not-so-good: pretty much everything else.

This was another slog for New England’s struggling offense, which now has mustered just one touchdown in back-to-back games. Fortunately for Bill Belichick’s club, suffocating defense and opportunistic special teams propelled the Patriots to victory in both of those games, including a 26-3 stomping of the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

But for the 5-4 Patriots to survive their gauntlet of formidable second-half opponents and return to the postseason, they know offensive efforts like these will not suffice.

“I think we definitely want to move the ball,” Jones said after Sunday’s game. “When we get the ball as an offense, we want to score on every possession, and we want to score touchdowns. And sometimes when we don’t do that, we get a little frustrated, myself included. But at the end of the day, it’s about controlling the ball. When we don’t turn the ball over, our statistics are really good to win the game. Sometimes it’s hard to realize, but we talk about that internally all the time, and when we do that, we usually win. So definitely some things I’m sure I’ll see on film that you want to have back.

“At the same time, you’ve got to move the ball, and we’ve got to eliminate some of the negative plays. We’re just in long-yardage situations way too often. It’s the NFL. These guys are pretty good. If you put yourself behind the sticks, your percentages plummet. It is what it is. You’ve got to fight through it and figure out a way to be better on first and second down. That helps on third down.”

Early-down struggles were a major issue against the Colts. The Patriots ran 24 first-down plays and lost yardage on seven of them (29.2%), including one holding penalty on Isaiah Wynn. Seventeen of those plays gained 2 yards or fewer. Overall, the Patriots averaged 2.7 yards per play on first down, excluding the Wynn penalty. Take out one 24-yard screen pass to Jonnu Smith, and that number drops to 1.7.