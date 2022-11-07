Patriots’ Matthew Judon Calls Out Ravens Before, After Career Day

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon had a career day Sunday, both on the field and on Twitter.

Judon helped lead the Patriots to a dominant-defensive effort in their win over the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. The 30-year-old finished the 26-3 victory with 3.0 sacks, three tackles for loss and four quarterback hits on second-year signal-caller Sam Ehlinger, extending his NFL lead in sacks to 11.5 through nine games.

It was another superb performance by the man in the red sleeves, who has been nothing short of phenomenal since arriving to New England as a free agent in the summer of 2021. The former Baltimore Ravens’ sack artist has fully embraced the “Patriot Way,” even taking a shot at his former team earlier this week.

“Ravens sure can draft elite pass rushers. (Two) players who left the flock; (Za’Darius Smith and Judon) currently are tied for league lead in sacks,” NFL Media’s Brian Baldinger tweeted Thursday. “Here comes David Ojabo and a developing Odafe Oweh. Are they the next elite pass rushers?”

“Unfortunately they won’t pay them,” Judon responded, eluding to the fact he didn’t receive an extension from Baltimore after spending five seasons as a Raven.

Judon wasn’t done there, choosing to take another jab at Baltimore on Sunday following his monstrous game.

“Love when a tweet ages well,” Judon tweeted.