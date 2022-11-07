Mac Jones Reviews Patriots Coaching After Nine Uneven Weeks

FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s been a weird few months for the Patriots offense, to say the least.

It started during training camp when New England was an abject disaster on offense. And while the offense has looked decent at times during the regular season, it also has put up some downright ugly performances. That was the case Sunday afternoon when the Patriots managed just 203 total yards in a boring 26-3 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Along the way, fans and pundits have been critical of the new offensive coaching configuration, with Joe Judge coaching quarterbacks, Matt Patricia calling plays while also coaching the offensive line and Bill Belichick doing a little bit of everything. There also have been rumors of Mac Jones feuding with all three, a situation that certainly wasn’t helped by the bizarre quarterback controversy involving Bailey Zappe.

Despite it all, the Patriots are 5-4 and in control of their own destiny. After Sunday’s win, Jones was asked for his updated thoughts on the offensive coaching configuration through nine weeks.

“Yeah, I think we were focused on today, and today we kind of hit some of our targets,” Jones said after completing 20 of 30 passes for just 147 yards and one touchdown. “But wanted to hit even more of our targets. They’ve done a great job preparing us for the games. Coach Belichick in our meetings and stuff, anything he sees, he’s always providing that information for us as quarterbacks from a defensive perspective, which is great. That’s continued, and that’s helped me a lot. With Coach Patricia, obviously, we’ve grown together and he’s done a great job. He’s a great leader of men. He loves football just like, you know, all of our coaches, and he’s going to give it his all every day from 6 a.m. until whatever it is, 2 in the morning.

“So, I know that they’re all going to give their all. And Coach Judge, same thing. He’s here early trying to find ways to help me and trying to, you know, help me play as best I can, and we’re still growing together. It’s not going to be a perfect picture every play. But as long as I’m doing my part, the guys around me are trying to do their part, we’ll be in a good spot.”

New England clearly still has much work to do on offense, especially with its offensive line. The Patriots won’t go anywhere this season if they don’t do a better job of protecting Jones and opening up lanes for emerging star running back Rhamondre Stevenson.