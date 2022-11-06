Kings Loan Quinton Byfield to AHL Affiliate Reign by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago

When the Los Angeles Kings drafted Quinton Byfield second-overall in the 2020 NHL Draft, they expected to develop a top-six forward. Fifty-four games into his NHL career, Byfield is not quite there.

On Sunday, the Kings confirmed that they’d loaned Byfield to their AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign.

The Sudbury Wolves alum has been largely ineffective at the NHL level this season. Although he’s recorded three assists, Byfield has posted a 40.0% Corsi rating at five-on-five, the worst on the team. Further, he’s been a defensive liability, giving up more high-danger and scoring chances than he’s created, despite starting 55.6% of his shifts in the offensive zone.

The emergence of Rasmus Kupari has rendered Byfield expendable. Kupari has appeared in five games, recording one goal, one assist, and a 54.8% Corsi rating.

The Kings are currently third Pacific Division standings and looking to make the postseason for the second straight season. They are +3500 on the Stanley Cup futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook.