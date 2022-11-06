Kings Loan Quinton Byfield to AHL Affiliate Reign
When the Los Angeles Kings drafted Quinton Byfield second-overall in the 2020 NHL Draft, they expected to develop a top-six forward. Fifty-four games into his NHL career, Byfield is not quite there.
On Sunday, the Kings confirmed that they’d loaned Byfield to their AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign.
ROSTER MOVES: We’ve loaned Quinton Byfield to the @ontarioreign.— LA Kings (@LAKings) November 6, 2022
📰 https://t.co/wwWM7h6whG pic.twitter.com/Vw2HVKUBrC
The Sudbury Wolves alum has been largely ineffective at the NHL level this season. Although he’s recorded three assists, Byfield has posted a 40.0% Corsi rating at five-on-five, the worst on the team. Further, he’s been a defensive liability, giving up more high-danger and scoring chances than he’s created, despite starting 55.6% of his shifts in the offensive zone.
The emergence of Rasmus Kupari has rendered Byfield expendable. Kupari has appeared in five games, recording one goal, one assist, and a 54.8% Corsi rating.
The Kings are currently third Pacific Division standings and looking to make the postseason for the second straight season. They are +3500 on the Stanley Cup futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook.