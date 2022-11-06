Mathew Judon On Pace To Make Patriots (And Perhaps NFL) History

“He’s a very electrifying player,” Wise said of Judon. “Once he gets in the game and he does what he does, the crowd goes crazy, the juices start pumping and everybody just gets after it. Once he makes his play, you can see the morale of the team is building, the confidence of the team rising, our defense getting better and better, playing with more confidence, playing faster. He’s one hell of a player.”

Patriots defenders aren’t the only ones who enjoy watching Judon’s weekly heroics. Offensive players also can’t help but marvel at what the 30-year-old has done since arriving in New England during the 2021 offseason.

“It’s crazy,” running back Rhamondre Stevenson said. “There’s not many people that can block that man. He goes 100% every time. Great teammate.

True to form, Bill Belichick — who dapped up Judon after his postgame news conference — gave credit to New England’s entire defense.

“Yeah. You know, the sacks are the sacks,” Belichick said when asked about Judon.” Some of those came when the quarterback was flushed out by somebody else, somebody else got them. But it was a lot of pressure from — we got pressure on early downs, created some long-yardage situations. And Ju, Josh, Dan (Ekuale), we had a couple of secondary pressures in there that hit as well. It was just good team defense. Any time you have a good pass rush, you have good coverage. Any time you have good coverage, you’ll have a good pass rush.

“Some of those sacks looked like coverage sacks, where there was nobody to throw to. Some of them were great rush sacks where they didn’t have time to execute the passing game. But good team defense is really what it’s about.”

Matthew Judon messing with Bill Belichick after the Patriots coach gave a very long answer to a question about Marcus Jones pic.twitter.com/NrROdLNAMS — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) November 6, 2022

During his own postgame news conference, Judon multiple times insisted he doesn’t care whether he gets three sacks or zero sacks. He just wants the team to win, one way or another.