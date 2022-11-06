Matthew Judon Daps Up, Ribs Bill Belichick In Humorous Postgame Moment

FOXBORO, Mass. — It was all good vibes for Matthew Judon, Bill Belichick and the Patriots following Sunday’s 26-3 win over the hapless Indianapolis Colts.

New England’s defense sacked quarterback Sam Ehlinger a whopping nine times, with Judon accounting for three of them. The Patriots’ offense didn’t do much of anything, but Belichick’s team did get a mostly solid performance from the special teams unit, highlighted by a pair of great returns from rookie cornerback Marcus Jones and a blocked punt.

Speaking of Jones, Belichick finished his postgame news conference with a long answer about the dynamic returner’s preparation and impact on Sunday’s game. The detailed soliloquy amused Judon, who had a front-row seat in the press conference room at Gillette Stadium.

“Damn, Coach, that was a 10-minute answer!” a laughing Judon said before dapping up Belichick. Judon then took the podium and promised to not give any similarly long answers.

Take a look:

Matthew Judon messing with Bill Belichick after the Patriots coach gave a very long answer to a question about Marcus Jones pic.twitter.com/NrROdLNAMS — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) November 6, 2022

And here’s a photo of the humorous moment: