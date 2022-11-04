Shortstop Daisuke Matsuzaka? Watch Ex-Red Sox Pitcher’s Funny Web Gem

Former Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Daisuke Matsuzaka was a global phenomenon at the height of his Major League Baseball career.

Now, 42 years old and retired, Matsuzaka hasn’t thrown the cleats up just yet.

On Thursday, Matsuzaka — alongside ex-Seattle Mariners icon Ichiro Suzuki — took the diamond during an amateur club contest at the Tokyo Dome. However, Matsuzaka didn’t take the mound as he was previously known for. Instead, the Japanese native patrolled shortstop while Suzuki took the mound. Then, in the second inning, viewers got to see exactly what the former big leaguer had left in the tank with Matsuzaka cleanly fielding a grounder glove side to nail the runner at first base.

Watch Matsuzaka’s flashy glove work here, courtesy of Sporting News:

Ichiro Suzuki on the mound and Daisuke Matsuzaka playing shortstop? What year is it?! pic.twitter.com/nx7v0TBHgV — Sporting News MLB (@sn_mlb) November 4, 2022

Did the Red Sox not know they had a Gold Glove-caliber middle infielder in their pitching rotation this whole time?

Who knows. Nevertheless, this unheard-of position shift that sounds completely made up will surely leave Red Sox fans reminiscent of Matsuzaka’s tenure with the club.