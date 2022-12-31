Bruins Coaching Staff Showing Continued ‘Trust’ In Trent Frederic

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery will be forced to adjust with Tomas Nosek out of the lineup for a second consecutive game when Boston faces the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

But Montgomery seems to already know how he plans to fill that void as the first-year bench boss has no hesitation in moving Trent Frederic around the lineup. In this case, Frederic in all likelihood will center the fourth line with Nick Foligno and A.J. Greer.

Frederic has shown an ability to get the job done at all three forward spots this season and Montgomery has ample confidence that the fifth-year pro will continue to be a contributor for the Bruins no matter what position he plays.

“I think he’s learning that he can now be put in any situation and just go play and I hope that he’s learned that the coaching staff trusts him in all of those situations,” Montgomery said, per team-provided video. “To put him at center is because we trust him.”

? Per Coach Montgomery, Tomas Nosek will miss his second consecutive game on Saturday afternoon against Buffalo: pic.twitter.com/2EvLWHFkcv — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 30, 2022

It could perhaps be the faith Montgomery and his assistants are putting in Frederic that has allowed the 24-year-old to play more freely and break out this season. Frederic has tallied seven goals — one shy of tying his career-high — and seven assists in 32 games.

Montgomery believes Frederic gaining experience at playing different positions has certainly been beneficial in unlocking his game as well.