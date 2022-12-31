David Krejci Pokes Fun At Patrice Bergeron’s Winter Classic Jersey

Despite being the respected captain of the Boston Bruins, Patrice Bergeron isn’t spared from good-natured ribbings from his teammates.

And David Krejci sure didn’t mind recently poking fun at Bergeron.

With NESN’s “Behind The B” capturing Bergeron getting ready for a photoshoot in his uniform for the Winter Classic, which is set for Monday at Fenway Park against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Krejci cracked a joke about his longtime teammate being as old as the throwback jersey looked.

“That’s his first jersey from his first game,” Krejci said.

"That's his first jersey from his first game." ?



Krech might be the only one who can get away with chirping 37.#WinterClassic | #BehindTheB pic.twitter.com/QRkuuHPB0D — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 30, 2022

Bergeron, 37, has been around the NHL for quite some time as he’s currently in his 19th season, but the bear logo on the front of the Winter Classic jersey did indeed come before the longtime centerman’s time in the league. That secondary logo was used as a shoulder patch on Boston’s jerseys from the mid-1970s through the early ’90s.

It wasn’t just Krejci though that had some humorous comments for Bergeron as he got ready to model the uniform.