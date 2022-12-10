Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Reminds Himself Of NBA Finals Loss In This Way

Celtics star Jaylen Brown hasn’t let go yet of Boston’s NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors or his shortcomings on the elevated stage.

Brown admitted it has fueled a sensational start this season from the seventh-year pro as well as spurred the Celtics to an NBA-best 21-5 record.

And ahead of seeing the Warriors on Saturday for the first time since the Finals, Brown used a personal memento from the devastating defeat as motivation.

The Celtics practiced at the University of San Francisco on Friday with Brown sporting the same model of Nike Kobe V sneakers he wore in the decisive Game 6 loss to Golden State last June at TD Garden, per NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg. Forsberg noted Brown donned the original sneakers throughout his summer workouts.

They serve as a helpful reminder that no matter how much the Celtics or Brown have accomplished, they still fell short when it mattered most last season.

“This summer, the shoes that I had worn the last game of the season, I wore them every workout this summer,” Brown told to NBC Sports Boston during Media Day prior to the season, as transcribed by Forsberg. “Every training, every lift, every core session. If you see the shoes now, they’re damn near in like shreds. But just to remind myself.”

It certainly feels like the Celtics are out to prove a point this season, especially after making a loud statement in Wednesday’s road win over the Phoenix Suns in which Boston led by as many as 45 points in the third quarter. And they have done it all without defensive difference-maker Robert Williams, who seemed like he could make his season debut against Golden State but was officially ruled out for Saturday’s contest.