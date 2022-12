The Boston Bruins snapped their 19-game win streak over the Arizona Coyotes.

The Black and Gold ultimately fell to the Coyotes 4-3 in a back-and-forth battle at Mullett Arena on Friday night.

Pastrnak was highlighted as a player to watch before the game and scored the Bruins’ first goal of the night, marking his 19th goal of the season.

For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.