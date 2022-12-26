NFL Reportedly Reviewing Controversial Mac Jones-Eli Apple Play

Mac Jones was spared punishment for both his infamous ankle twist on Brian Burns in 2021 and his questionable slide-kicks on Jaquan Brisker earlier this season.

Could this time be different?

The Patriots quarterback is under fire for a controversial slide block on Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during Saturday’s game in New England. Apple called the play “dirty” after Cincinnati’s dramatic win, as did other past and current NFL players.

And Jones could face punishment for the play. The NFL plans to review the incident and reach a decision sometime this week, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reported Sunday.

Florio added that a suspension is “unlikely” but is one of multiple possible punishments.

Whether Jones truly is a dirty player is up for debate. What’s inarguable, however, is that the young Patriots quarterback gets close enough to the proverbial line that many believe he often crosses it.

Perhaps Jones had nefarious intentions on all of his prior controversial plays. Maybe he’s just an intense competitor whose wires occasionally cross in big moments — not unlike Tom Brady.