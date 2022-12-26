How Bill Belichick Explained This Ugly Patriots Play Vs. Bengals

It didn’t take long Saturday for the Patriots’ much-maligned offense to show more signs of dysfunction.

Facing third-and-4 on its opening possession, New England sent four of its five eligible receivers on routes that took them more than 10 yards downfield.

Tyquan Thornton ran a vertical route toward the goalpost. Jakobi Meyers ran a wheel out of the slot. Tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry ran an over route and a 10-yard in-cut that intersected. Only running back Rhamondre Stevenson ran a route that took him close to the first-down marker, and he was closely tracked by a linebacker as he leaked out of the backfield.

As the Patriots’ pass protection broke down and the pocket began to collapse, quarterback Mac Jones had no viable receiving options anywhere near the line to gain. He wound up scrambling, was tackled for a zero-yard sack, and New England punted.

3rd and 4…the #Patriots don't run anyone even near the sticks. You need 4 yards. 4. The closest route was 12 yards from the LOS. pic.twitter.com/fYtOkLk58k — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) December 24, 2022

Two days after the game, which the Patriots went on to lose 22-18 to fall to 7-8 on the season, head coach Bill Belichick said that particular play was not run properly.

“We had a couple mistakes on the play,” Belichick said. “It’s not the way we were trying to run it.”