How Mac Jones Handled Question About Bailey Zappe Chants

FOXBORO, Mass. — Some Patriots fans still have a case of “Zappe Fever”.

Of course, calls for rookie Bailey Zappe to replace Mac Jones reached an embarrassing fever pitch during New England’s Week 7 home loss to the Chicago Bears. However, the chants, typically quiet and short-lived, have cropped up in the weeks since whenever Jones and the Patriots offense have struggled to move the ball.

But it was different Saturday. The “Zappe” chants were loud during the first half of the Patriots’ 22-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, despite the Gillette Stadium crowd being among the thinnest in recent memory. From calling for Zappe to enter the game to generally moving New England’s lifeless offense, fans in Foxboro let the Patriots hear it.

The chants subsided during the second half as Jones and the Patriots marched a spirited comeback attempt that ultimately was cut short by a last-minute (and controversial) Rhamondre Stevenson fumble. Jones stepped up in the final two quarters, finishing the game with 240 yards and two touchdowns on 21-of-33 passing.

After the game, receiver Jakobi Meyers was asked specifically about the Zappe chants and Jones performing well in the face of adversity.

“Just his resiliency,” Meyers said. “That ain’t the first time that it’s happened this year, honestly. He dealt with it all year. Just guys ready to just pass it to the next guy. But he just keeps going on there battling. He takes shots, gets back up. He makes mistakes, he comes back and tries to fix it.

“Shout-out to Mac, man. It’s a tough guy mentally and physically. I can roll with him any day. Because, at the end of the day you know, regardless of what people say, he’s gonna go out there and fight his hardest.”