Chiefs Give Andy Reid On-Brand Christmas Gift After Win Vs. Seahawks

It’s no secret Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid loves himself a good cheeseburger.

So much so, that it became the perfect gift for his players to get him for Christmas.

Following Kanas City’s 24-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday to improve their record to 12-3, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes led a presentation of giving the gift to Reid in the locker room.

The Chiefs players hilariously concealed the cheeseburger in a shoebox, and to Reid’s surprise, which can be seen in a video the organization tweeted out, it was a gift he very much enjoys.

“Thank you,” Reid told the team after finding out a cheeseburger was in the shoebox. “May you all get a gift as great as this. Cheeseburgers in paradise, baby.”

The best gift for the best coach ?? pic.twitter.com/2Nvw6Oz3BO — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 24, 2022

For Reid, getting a cheeseburger was probably the best way to not only celebrate a win, but the holiday.