Chiefs Give Andy Reid On-Brand Christmas Gift After Win Vs. Seahawks

It’s no secret Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid loves himself a good cheeseburger.
So much so, that it became the perfect gift for his players to get him for Christmas.
Following Kanas City’s 24-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday to improve their record to 12-3, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes led a presentation of giving the gift to Reid in the locker room.
The Chiefs players hilariously concealed the cheeseburger in a shoebox, and to Reid’s surprise, which can be seen in a video the organization tweeted out, it was a gift he very much enjoys.
“Thank you,” Reid told the team after finding out a cheeseburger was in the shoebox. “May you all get a gift as great as this. Cheeseburgers in paradise, baby.”
For Reid, getting a cheeseburger was probably the best way to not only celebrate a win, but the holiday.
The Chiefs are a clear Super Bowl contender as they currently sit in second place in the AFC standings.
And who knows, maybe with a couple more wins, especially if they come in the playoffs, Reid will see more cheeseburgers in his future. Well, he’ll probably get his hands on one regardless of the outcome of Kansas City’s upcoming games.