J.J. Watt Had This Message For Matthew Judon After Patriots Win

As his Arizona Cardinals teammates exited the field following Monday night’s loss to the New England Patriots, J.J. Watt lingered.

The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year didn’t want to leave without paying respect to his Patriots counterpart, Matthew Judon.

“Guy played his balls off,” Watt told a Cardinals assistant, as seen on the latest episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks In-Season.” “I want to tell him.”

Moments later, he found Judon to deliver that message.

“Hey, you played your balls off, brother,” Watt told New England’s star edge rusher. “I appreciate you.”

Judon reciprocated that praise.

“So much respect, man,” he told Watt. “You’ve been doing this for a long time, and we’re all watching, man. We’re all following you, man.”