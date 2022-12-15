Why Matthew Judon Has Been So Integral To Josh Uche’s Breakout

TUCSON, Ariz. — Matthew Judon’s support for Josh Uche goes far beyond hyping him up during press conferences.

Since training camp, Judon has insisted that Uche is the best pure pass-rusher on the New England Patriots. And his praise for the third-year pro only has increased in recent weeks, with Uche delivering a whopping 10 sacks over his last six games. After Uche’s three-sack performance against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, Judon issued a warning to future opponents who dare underestimate the 2020 second-round pick.

After Wednesday’s practice at the University of Arizona, Uche opened up on how Judon has been instrumental in his breakout campaign.

“Everything,” Uche said when asked what Judon has meant for his development. “I mean, just off the field is more important to me as well. He’s just taken me under his wing. It’s not always about football. It’s about life and relationships and family. It’s like, I feel like I’m a part of his family. I definitely know he’s my brother even though we don’t got the same mother.

“That’s my guy.”

Uche’s emergence has been a needed development for the Patriots. Last season, New England struggled to find a supplemental pass rush when opposing teams keyed in on Judon and Christian Barmore. This year, with Uche and Deatrich Wise leading the charge, the Patriots have been able to withstand occasional quiet performances from Judon.

And Uche is starting to get the national attention he deserves. The Michigan product currently is the sixth-ranked edge rusher by Pro Football Focus — Judon is 38th, believe it or not — and Uche was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Cardinals.