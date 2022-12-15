Three Takeaways From WWE’s Reported Release Of Mandy Rose

The timing of the reported release was interesting because it came a day after reported legal demands were revealed against Vince McMahon. There also was a sexual assault allegation that had never been reported along with those legal demands. Was WWE trying to cover those allegations up by releasing one of its popular stars? One would think so, but that would require perfect timing. These legal documents were filed in November, and the story was published Tuesday. WWE likely had no idea when the Wall Street Journal would release its report, so it would take conspiratorial thinking to release Rose whenever the report would come out.

That’s not to say it wasn’t what the company was thinking, but it’s highly unlikely. But again, Rose’s FanTime page is not something she just started, so it has led many to wonder if WWE had just found out about what Rose was doing outside of her work in the company, which leads into another point.

WWE continues to be selective on punishment

WWE cracked down on talent’s partnerships with third parties in 2020. The company reportedly forbid talent from using their WWE names when promoting sponsorships not associated with the company. There also was contention with talent being on Twitch and promoting themselves using their WWE names. Multiple talents quickly used their real names or a different nickname, or multiple talents simply stopped using the Twitch platform altogether. This leads to Rose’s FanTime page. Was she not allowed to use that platform? WWE talent are independent contractors, legally speaking, but as demonstrated by the third-party crackdown, there are limits to that.

Is the threshold simply the explicit nature of Rose’s activity outside of WWE? Many fans have pointed out Matt Riddle has been absent from WWE television due to failing his second drug test. But the company reportedly sent Riddle to rehab, as reported by Bodyslam.net on Monday. WWE has promoted itself as a family-friendly product, but is the line drawn at explicit content but not drug use? This certainly speaks toward a larger societal issue on how women are viewed in the media, but Riddle is not the only star to have gone largely unpunished for their actions.

On April 27, Jimmy Uso, also known as Jonathan Fatu, was arrested for a DUI. It was Uso’s second arrest after he was arrested for allegedly driving drunk in July 2019. But WWE kept him on television. Did his real-life cousin Roman Reigns, a.k.a. Leati Joseph “Joe” Anoa’i, have anything to do with Uso being unpunished? Reigns is the company’s top star and Uso is part of the company’s top stable in “The Bloodline,” so it wouldn’t be that much of a surprise WWE was more lenient compared to Rose, who seemingly wasn’t as fortunate.

You can even look at NXT. JD McDonagh, a.k.a. Jordan Devlin, was accused of abuse by a former partner. WWE released a statement saying they would look into it but have not publicly commented on the situation since then, and McDonagh remains on television.

There must be more solidarity among talent

During WWE’s crackdown on third-party deals, there appeared to be real push at the attempt of unionizing talent. Zelina Vega, a.k.a. Thea Trinidad Büdgen, tweeted in support of he effort and was soon released by WWE, though the company said it had nothing to do with the tweet. SAG-AFTRA tweeted in support of Vega. But the momentum soon dissipated, and Vega returned eight months after her release on July 2, 2021 — the tweet has since been deleted.

But during Vega’s dispute with the company, no talent publicly supported her. The same was true when Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out at a Raw taping on May 16. The company publicly threw them under the bus, and there has been silent from those within the company ever since. Banks appears to be on her way out of the company, which has been the only real development on the situation in 2022.