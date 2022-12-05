Relive Jake DeBrusk’s 100th Career Goal In Victory Vs. Avalanche

Jake DeBrusk’s goal Saturday night marked a big moment for the Bruins forward.

Boston Bruins the Colorado Avalanche 5-1 at TD Garden to extend its undefeated home streak to 14 games this season.

DeBrusk scored his 100th career goal in the third period to further the Black and Gold’s lead over the defending Stanley Cup champions.

The Bruins will host the Vegas Golden Knights at home Monday night in what will be B’s ex-head coach Bruce Cassidy’s return to Boston for the first time since being relieved of his head coaching duties.

