Patriots Injury Report: Four Key Players Miss Practice, Six Limited

TUCSON, Ariz. — Wednesday’s Patriots practice offered good and bad news on the injury front.

First, the good: Defensive tackle Christian Barmore returned to the field after spending four weeks on injured reserve and practiced in a limited capacity. New England now has 21 days to activate Barmore, who missed the last seven games due to a knee injury. Additionally, receiver Jakobi Meyers, cornerback Jalen Mills and running back Damien Harris all were limited Wednesday after sitting out Monday night’s road game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Now, the bad: Cornerback Jack Jones, receiver DeVante Parker, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn all missed practice. Jones, Parker and Stevenson all were banged up during the Cardinals game whereas Wynn has missed multiple games due to a nagging foot injury.

After Monday night’s victory, Jones told NESN.com that he suffered a knee bruise but also said he “should be good” after a “couple days.” We’ll learn more about his status as the week progresses.

Here’s the full injury from Wednesday’s practice, which was held at the University of Arizona:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Jack Jones — Knee

WR DeVante Parker — Concussion

RB Rhamondre Stevenson — Ankle

OL Isaiah Wynn — Foot

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RB Damien Harris — Thigh

CB Jalen Mills — Groin

WR Jakobi Meyers — Concussion

LS Joe Cardona — Ankle

OT Yodny Cajuste — Calf, Back

DT Christian Barmore — Knee