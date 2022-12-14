Christian Barmore Returns To Patriots Practice; Here’s What That Means

TUCSON, Ariz. — The New England Patriots had one of their most promising young defenders back on the field at their first practice of Week 15.

Second-year defensive tackle Christian Barmore returned to practice Wednesday at the University of Arizona.

Per NFL rules, the Patriots now have 21 days to add Barmore to their 53-man roster. If they do not do so within that window, he would revert to IR and be ineligible to return this season.

Barmore has not played since suffering a knee injury during the Patriots’ Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns. The 2021 second-round draft pick was one of the top rookie D-linemen in the NFL last season and was commanding frequent double-teams before being injured in October.

Wednesday’s development does not guarantee Barmore will be healthy enough to play Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, but it is a positive step in his recovery process. Getting the disruptive 23-year-old back would be a significant boost to a unit that’s been led by Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, Deatrich Wise, Daniel Ekuale and Carl Davis in his absence.

Punter Jake Bailey also is eligible to come off IR after missing the last four games with a back injury. He is with the team in Arizona but was not in uniform during the brief portion of Wednesday’s non-padded practice that reporters were permitted to observe. It’s unclear whether the team has started his IR-return clock. Michael Palardy has handled punting duties in Bailey’s absence, with Nick Folk taking over kickoffs and struggling to replicate Bailey’s ability to consistently generate touchbacks.

A host of other Patriots players either sat out Monday night’s win over the Arizona Cardinals with injuries or were injured during that game.