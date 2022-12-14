Patriots Injury Updates: Here’s Latest On 10 Banged-Up Pats

TUCSON, Ariz. — The New England Patriots entered their week of practice at the University of Arizona with a host of high-profile injuries.

After the first of three practice sessions at Rob Gronkowski’s alma mater, here’s what we know about 10 of the New England injured players:

WR DeVante Parker (concussion)

Parker, who lambasted the NFL for the way his head injury was handled during Monday night’s win over the Arizona Cardinals, was not present during the open media portion of Wednesday’s practice. Concussion recovery timelines are difficult to project, but this week’s short turnaround could make it difficult for Parker to return in time for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion)

Meyers missed the Arizona game after taking an illegal shot to the head late in New England’s Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He is with the team in Arizona and was spotted coming off the team bus before practice, but he was not in uniform during the portion of practice that reporters were permitted to watch.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle)

Stevenson was not spotted at practice. He suffered his injury during the first quarter of the Arizona game and briefly returned before being ruled out after halftime. The workhorse back told NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry after the game that he “hope(s)” he’ll be able to play against the Raiders.

RB Damien Harris (thigh)

Harris was in uniform but appeared limited during the team’s practice warmup. He has not played since Thanksgiving.

CB Jalen Mills (groin)

Mills, one of New England’s starting outside cornerbacks, returned to practice after missing the previous two games. Getting him back would help against a Raiders team that could have Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller all available this weekend.