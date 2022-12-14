Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel Cools Off Bills Weather With Cheeky Shirt

The Dolphins potentially could be in danger of missing the playoffs after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday, and Miami’s schedule might prove to be difficult.

Mike McDaniel’s team heads to Highmark Stadium to take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 15. Snow is expected for Saturday night, and many pundits wonder if the cold will be too much for a team notorious for boosting up the heat at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins head coach appeared to address those critiques during Wednesday’s practice when he rolled up his pants and strutted around while wearing a “I wish it were colder” t-shirt. The phrase is a play on what Miami players wore earlier in the season, where they wore a t-shirt that said “I wish it were hotter.”

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel at Wednesday's practice in the team's indoor practice facility before Saturday's Buffalo game. The Dolphins turned the a/c down pretty far. This T-shirt is a play on a training camp T-shirt that reads, "I wish it were hotter" pic.twitter.com/fnT0N6H4jw — Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) December 14, 2022

McDaniel has been infamous in his methods to calm his team down and have some fun on the sideline, and Wednesday was another example of that. His players have received that message as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa played down the weather narrative by pointing out it snows in Alabama.

NFL Media’s Cameron Wolfe reported the Dolphins practiced in their indoor facility with the air-condition blasting as cold as it can be. It reportedly felt like it was in the 50s and low 60s.