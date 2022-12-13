Patriots’ Jack Jones Provides Encouraging Update On Injured Knee

FOXBORO, Mass. — Jack Jones isn’t worried about an ailing knee that forced him to miss the majority of Monday night’s 27-13 win over the Cardinals.

The rookie Patriots cornerback exited during the first quarter of the Week 14 matchup in Arizona due to a left knee injury. After multiple trips to the medical tent, some work on a stationary bike and a few jogs up and down the sideline, Jones was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

After the game, Jones was spotted wearing a sleeve on his left knee while limping inside New England’s locker room. Jones also confirmed to NESN.com that he’s dealing with a bone bruise after going knee-to-knee with a Cardinals defender.

However, the standout fourth-rounder was in good spirits and indicated he might not miss any time.

“I should be good, I should be good,” Jones told NESN.com. “Give it a couple days.”

Jones struggled in Weeks 12 and 13 but otherwise has enjoyed an excellent rookie season. The Patriots need him on the field as they prepare for a difficult four-game stretch that will determine their playoff fate.

If Jones is forced to miss time, fellow rookie corner Marcus Jones likely will see an uptick in usage. He saw significant playing time against the Cardinals with Jones out and Jalen Mills inactive due to a groin injury.