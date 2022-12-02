Vermont-Northeastern Preview: Clash Between Top Of Women’s Hockey East

Vermont and Northeastern will take the ice at Matthews Arena in a battle between the top of Hockey East women’s teams.

The Huskies are atop the standings heading into Friday’s matchup with 12-2-1 record. The Catamounts are 10 points behind in the standings with an 8-3-1 record.

Northeastern’s forwards will hope to continue to be the highlight of the show. Senior Katy Knoll leads Hockey East in points with 20, and graduates Alina Mueller and Chloe Aurard are also in the top three in points in the conference.

Mueller also has impressed on the national level, ranking fourth in points. The Olympic bronze medalist is second in the country in goals scored with 14.

Vermont will rely on Theresa Schafzahl and Natalie Mlynkova to try to match Northeastern on offense. Schafzahl is tied nationally with Mueller in goals and second in Hockey East in goals scored.

The Catamounts will have their hands full, however, against the top goaltender in Hockey East, Gwyneth Philips. The senior leads the conference in goals against average with 0.94, shutouts with five and save percentage with .954. Philips also leads the nation in goals against average among players that have played more than 10 games with 0.90.

Vermont’s Jessie McPherson isn’t too far behind Philips in the conference, ranking fourth in goals against average with 1.77.