Watch Nick Foligno, Bruins Cap Off Multi-Goal Comeback Vs. Jets

You didn’t think the Boston Bruins were going to lose a regulation game at TD Garden, did you?

Good, because that would be insane.

Boston played what may have been its worst period at home all season on Thursday, allowing two goals in the first 10 minutes of the opening period against the Winnipeg Jets. Not only were the Bruins victim of bad luck, but they came out flat against one of the top teams in the Western Conference this season. That wouldn’t matter, however, as they took home a 3-2 win.

It started with David Pastrnak, who took advantage of a misplayed puck by Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck and buried a rebound off the end boards. Then it was Jake DeBrusk, who tipped home a Pastrnak one-timer on the power play to tie the game. At that point, the two teams were playing even — allowing Boston to do its thing.

JD gets us even. ? pic.twitter.com/TecmDepeBv — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 23, 2022

The third period was a dominant effort by the Bruins, who finished the game with a total of 39 shots to the Jets’ 27. Before the game ended, however, one of the teams would have to break the tie. Nick Foligno was happy to oblige.