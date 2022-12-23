Bruins Wrap: Boston Overcomes Two-Goal Deficit To Defeat Jets

BOSTON — Despite a daunting start to the night, the Boston Bruins defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in comeback fashion at TD Garden on Thursday night.
The Bruins improved to a still NHL-best 26-4-2, while the Jets fell to 21-11-1 on their campaign.
Check out the full box score here.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Bruins’ resilience and determination paid off in a thrilling battle on their home ice.
After an underwhelming opening period, the Bruins had their work cut out for them as Boston quickly found themselves on the wrong end of a two-goal deficit after the first period.
However, David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk proved again why the Bruins have the league’s best offense. The two put the Jets’ lead in the rearview mirror to give the Bruins new life entering the final period and position a terrific go-ahead score from Nick Foligno.
After letting a pair of goals slip past him, goalie Jeremey Swayman held the Jets scoreless through the final two periods of the game. Swayman saved 25-of-27 shots on goal by night’s end.
The win marked the third straight for the Bruins.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Foligno had the biggest moment of the night by far. With the game knotted up at two, the left winger delivered the game-deciding goal for his sixth tally of the game. It was assisted by Charlie Coyle (8) and Trent Fredric (7) as Foligno capped off three consecutive unanswered Bruins goals.
— Pastrnak took advantage of a fortunate puck bounce off the boards to get Boston on the board. His second-period goal (22) past Connor Hellebuyck cut the deficit in half. Pastrnak also finished with an assist (23) on the game-tying score.
— DeBrusk delivered the equalizer to give the Bruins a clean slate in the contest. His tally came in the second period when he redirected in a shot from Pastrnak during Boston’s fourth power-play.
WAGER WATCH
Prior to game time, DraftKings Sportsbook set the odds of Pastrnak netting a goal at any point at -110. With a little holiday magic coming to Boston’s aid, Pastrnak was there to clear the odds. A $100 wager on the Bruins right winger would’ve resulted in a $190.91 total payout.
UP NEXT ON NESN
The Bruins start a three-game road trip next. They’ll first face off against the New Jersey Devils on Friday. Puck drop from the Prudential Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch the game, along with an hour of pregame coverage, live on NESN.