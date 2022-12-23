Bruins Wrap: Boston Overcomes Two-Goal Deficit To Defeat Jets

BOSTON — Despite a daunting start to the night, the Boston Bruins defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in comeback fashion at TD Garden on Thursday night.

The Bruins improved to a still NHL-best 26-4-2, while the Jets fell to 21-11-1 on their campaign.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins’ resilience and determination paid off in a thrilling battle on their home ice.

After an underwhelming opening period, the Bruins had their work cut out for them as Boston quickly found themselves on the wrong end of a two-goal deficit after the first period.

However, David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk proved again why the Bruins have the league’s best offense. The two put the Jets’ lead in the rearview mirror to give the Bruins new life entering the final period and position a terrific go-ahead score from Nick Foligno.

After letting a pair of goals slip past him, goalie Jeremey Swayman held the Jets scoreless through the final two periods of the game. Swayman saved 25-of-27 shots on goal by night’s end.