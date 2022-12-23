Nick Foligno Plays ‘Huge Part’ In Different Ways In Comeback Win For Bruins

There’s no denying the key role Boston Bruins forward Nick Foligno played in a 3-2, come-from-behind win over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night at TD Garden.

While Foligno’s most important contribution of the night was potting the game-winner with 8:52 remaining in regulation, he provided much more than that for the Bruins.

Foligno helped get Boston on track after falling down by two goals in the first period with his veteran leadership shining through as he led by example to keep the Bruins undefeated on their home ice in regulation.

“(Foligno) had a huge part in that,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery told NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley of the comeback, as seen on the network’s postgame coverage. “Obviously, the game-winner, but just the way he was skating, getting pucks, dragging them wide and getting them to the goal line, which I think in the second period turned the game around for us.”

Foligno’s confidence never wavered despite the two-goal deficit the Bruins faced after the opening stanza. A respected member of Boston’s leadership group, the 35-year-old didn’t have to say much but his self-assured presence aided the rally.

“There’s such a quiet confidence in this room, so I don’t think we ever get too flustered by anything,” Foligno said as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “…In that (first) period, we weren’t executing the way we needed to, and they were. Every team is going to bring their best, especially with our record at home, and we can’t be surprised by that and expect any different.

“For us it’s disappointing to let them kind of out-execute us in the period, but we gathered ourselves like we are as a calm, collected, confident group and came out with a better second and took over.”