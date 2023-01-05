Bill Belichick Gives Long, Thoughtful Statement On Damar Hamlin

'Damar Hamlin's been on everyone's minds'

by

2 hours ago

FOXBORO, Mass. — After canceling two media availabilities this week, Bill Belichick met with reporters Thursday for the first time since Monday’s chilling scene involving Damar Hamlin.

New England’s head coach began his news conference with a roughly nine-minute statement on Hamlin and how he and the Patriots are responding to the situation involving the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety.

Belichick touched on the situation as a whole, how it reminded him of something he experienced while with the New York Jets and how two Patriots assistants have provided him with needed support this week. The future Hall of Fame coach also remarked on the increasingly positive updates on Hamlin, who made significant progress over the last day.

Watch Belichick’s full press conference in the video below:

The Patriots are scheduled to visit the Bills on Sunday in a game that carries huge playoff implications for both teams. As of early Thursday afternoon, both teams, and the NFL, were acting as if the game will be played as scheduled.

Kickoff at Highmark Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Patriots Coach Praises Bill Belichick’s Handling Of Damar Hamlin Situation
