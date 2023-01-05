NFL Considering These Playoff Plans If Bills-Bengals Is Called Off

The Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was suspended following Damar Hamlin’s injury will not resume this week. Will it ever be rescheduled? That’s unlikely, according to multiple reports.

So, what does that mean for AFC playoff seeding? The NFL reportedly is considering some creative solutions.

While it could declare Bills-Bengals a no-contest and seed the postseason based on winning percentage rather than final record, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported two potential options the league is exploring.

“There are many ideas the league is kicking around, and they now can go into overdrive knowing that doctors feel encouraged about Damar Hamlin and his recovery a few days after the tragic circumstances of Monday night,” Schefter said Thursday on ESPN’s “First Take,” referring to positive updates issued by the Bills and Hamlin’s doctors at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“… Let me present a couple of scenarios that I think are under consideration and discussion, and I think they’re a little bit different than a lot of people would have thought.”

The first, which Schefter credited to former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Matt Hasselbeck, would have the No. 1 seed choose whether it wants a first-round playoff bye or home-field advantage through the AFC playoffs, with the No. 2 seed receiving the other.

For example, if the Bills finished with the best record and chose the bye option, then the second seed — say, the Kansas City Chiefs — would get home-field and would host the AFC Championship Game if both teams advanced that far.