Bruins Announce Update On Tomas Nosek; Forward Out At Least Four Weeks

Nosek suffered a foot injury in New York

3 hours ago

The Bruins will be shorthanded on the forward lines for at least the next four weeks.

Boston on Saturday announced Tomas Nosek suffered a non-displaced fracture in his foot and will be re-evaluated in about four weeks.

Nosek has been dealing with an undisclosed injury that prevented him from performing the duties of a center like taking faceoffs, but this is a new injury after it was revealed Nosek suffered the fracture during the Bruins’ 3-1 win against the New York Rangers on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.

According to the AHL transactions, Koppanen was assigned to Providence, but it likely was a paper transaction as the forward was taking rushes with the main group during Saturday morning’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena.

Nosek has three goals and five assists on the season and has drawn high praise from head coach Jim Montgomery for his contributions that don’t always appear on the score sheet.

The Bruins return to action Sunday night when they welcome the San Jose Sharks to TD Garden for a 7 p.m. ET puck drop.

