Why Tomas Nosek Pushed Through Injury To Play For Bruins

Boston Bruins forward Tomas Nosek understands the easiest way to be out of the lineup is to not be available to play.

So even after Nosek suffered an upper-body injury that caused him to miss two games leading up to the Winter Classic, he made his way back onto the ice probably sooner than he should have.

That’s in a hockey player’s DNA, but Nosek was taking no chances, knowing that while he’s a contributing members on the Bruins’ fourth line, he’s in a fragile spot that can be replaced in a mere moment.

“It used to be hard for me to get in the lineup in the NHL,” Nosek said, per The Boston Globe’s Kevin Paul Dupont. “So when I got my spot, I told myself I would do everything I can to keep my spot, to keep fighting for my spot. If it means playing with a little injury, I’ll do that any time. That’s what it takes for guys like me on the third or fourth line.”

Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery values Nosek in the lineup so much that even though the 30-year-old couldn’t take faceoffs due to his injury, Montgomery still slotted him in on the wing. Nosek will move back to his usual center role for Saturday’s showdown with the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden, an indication the eight-year pro is feeling better.

But Montgomery certainly has been impressed with the toughness Nosek has exhibited.

“One, he’s a really tough player,” Montgomery told reporters earlier this week, per Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now. “And he’s been a huge part of our success. He builds our game really well from our goal line right through to their goal line. We think he’s invaluable so that’s why (he keeps playing)?he’s at no risk at getting further injured so there’s no worry there.”