Bruins Notes: Boston Shows Resiliency In Playoff-Like Atmosphere

BOSTON — A.J. Greer has never played in the postseason in his NHL career.

But the Bruins’ fourth-line forward got a taste of what it will be like Saturday night when Boston earned an exhilarating win over the rival Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-3, at TD Garden in a back-and-forth game featuring a playoff-like atmosphere that was decided with a goal from Matt Grzelcyk with 1:16 left.

“I haven’t played in playoffs in the NHL, but I can definitely feel it through the building, on the bench,” said Greer, who notched his first goal since Oct. 18 in the win. “…It’s a tough thing to do to come back and be resilient, but we have a resilient group and we have a tight group. It was a great win, rewarding win in front of our fans. It’s Bruins hockey. It’s electric.”

Patrice Bergeron, who has experienced postseason hockey plenty in Boston, agreed with Greer’s assessment that the matchup against the Maple Leafs had more juice than the average regular-season meeting.

“The energy was there. The fans were engaged, we were engaged on both sides,” Bergeron said. “Those are tough games that we are going to see down the road, and probably so in the playoffs. I thought it was a great game. It was fun to be a part of it and it was two good teams going at it.”

With the two Original Six rivals getting together on the ice and their proximity in the standings with the Bruins and Maple Leafs occupying the top two spots in the Atlantic Division, there was plenty of animosity between the two.

Nick Foligno and Wayne Simmonds dropped the gloves less than three minutes into the first period and there were plenty of words exchanged at the end of the second period when the two teams stayed on the ice for a little while after the horn sounded.