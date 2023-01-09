Bruins Wrap: David Pastrnak Fuels Boston’s Thrashing Of Ducks

The Boston Bruins completed a three-game sweep of their West Coast road trip Sunday, defeating the Anaheim Ducks, 7-1, at Honda Center.

The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 32-4-4 with the win, while the Ducks dropped to 12-25-4.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

There isn’t a more gifted goal scorer in hockey than David Pastrnak. And if there is, there isn’t one that is hotter than the 26-year-old Czech native.

Pastrnak secured his 13th-career hat trick against Anaheim, skating circles around the Ducks and having a part in four-of-five Boston goals.

It was just the latest in a string of superb performances for Pasta, who has seven goals on the Bruins’ last three games, and has a direct involvement in 18 of Boston’s last 44 scores.

For a team that has the NHL’s best record and has won four-consecutive games, there isn’t much more to say.