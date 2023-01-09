Bruins Wrap: David Pastrnak Fuels Boston’s Thrashing Of Ducks

The Boston Bruins completed a three-game sweep of their West Coast road trip Sunday, defeating the Anaheim Ducks, 7-1, at Honda Center.
The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 32-4-4 with the win, while the Ducks dropped to 12-25-4.
Check out the full box score here.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
There isn’t a more gifted goal scorer in hockey than David Pastrnak. And if there is, there isn’t one that is hotter than the 26-year-old Czech native.
Pastrnak secured his 13th-career hat trick against Anaheim, skating circles around the Ducks and having a part in four-of-five Boston goals.
It was just the latest in a string of superb performances for Pasta, who has seven goals on the Bruins’ last three games, and has a direct involvement in 18 of Boston’s last 44 scores.
For a team that has the NHL’s best record and has won four-consecutive games, there isn’t much more to say.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Pastrnak solidified his spot as the NHL’s first star over the past week. His three goal, one assist night brought his point total to eight over the last three games.
— David Krejci has a multi-point night of his own, scoring a goal in the first period off an assist by Pastrnak and dishing out a pair of assists of his own.
— Pavel Zacha added two assists on the night to make it a clean sweep for the Czech line.
WAGER WATCH
DraftKings Sportsbook set the odds of Krejci potting a goal at +350. The 36-year-old cashed tickets with his second-period goal. A $100 wager on the prop bet would have resulted in a total payout of $450.
UP NEXT
The Bruins will return to TD Garden on Thursday after an extended break. They will host the Seattle Kraken for just the second time ever, with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. You can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.