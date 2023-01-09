NFL Playoff Picture: 2023 Field Set Following Week 18 Frenzy

It came all the way down to the last snap of the regular season, but the 2023 NFL playoff field has finally been set.

Despite being eliminated just for minutes before kickoff of their regular-season-capping matchup with the Green Bay Packers, the Detroit Lions knocked off Aaron Rodgers and company in Week 18 to hand the final playoff spot in the NFC to the Seattle Seahawks. The upset victory finalized the field of 14 that will vie for Super Bowl LVII. Here is a look at the field in each conference:

AFC

1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-3, .824 winning percentage)

2. Buffalo Bills (13-3, .813)

3. Cincinnati Bengals (12-4, .750)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8, .529)

5. Los Angeles Chargers (10-7, .588)

6. Baltimore Ravens (10-7, .588)

7. Miami Dolphins (9-8, .529)

Wild Card Matchups

— Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (Sunday, Jan. 15 — 1 p.m. ET on CBS)

— Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals (Sunday, Jan. 15 — 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC)

— Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars (Saturday, Jan. 14 — 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC)

NFC

1. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3, .824 winning percentage)

2. San Francisco 49ers (13-4, .765)

3. Minnesota Vikings (13-4, .765)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9, .471)

5. Dallas Cowboys (12-5, .706)

6. New York Giants (9-7-1, .559)

7. Seattle Seahawks (9-8, .529)

Wild Card Matchups

— Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (Saturday, Jan. 14 — 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX)

— New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings (Sunday, Jan. 15 — 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX)

— Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Monday, Jan. 16 — 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN)

Here’s what transpired in Week 18 to finalize the field.