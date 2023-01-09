Watch David Pastrnak Secure Hat Trick With Sweet Breakaway Vs. Ducks

David Pastrnak is absolutely unconscious for the Boston Bruins.

Sunday marked the second time in two games that Pastrnak scored multiple goals, and after barely missing out on a hat trick Saturday night against the San Jose Sharks, he secured one within the first 33 minutes of Boston’s matchup with the Anaheim Ducks.

After netting a pair of rockets from the point, Pasta secured his 13th career hat trick with a sweet breakaway goal.

The three goals were No. 30, 31 and 32 for Pastrnak on the season, putting him on pace to become the first Bruins skater to pot 60 goals since Phil Esposito did it in 1975. He also had an assist earlier in the night.

You can see his first two goals below.

Serving No. 2 was scrumptious. pic.twitter.com/OHDWanSFCd — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 9, 2023

Pastrnak has seven goals on the Bruins’ last three games, and has a direct involvement in 18 of Boston’s last 41.

The Bruins are rolling, and their latest streak is thanks to Pastrnak.