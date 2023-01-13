Should Red Sox Call Yankees About Trade After Trevor Story Injury?

Desperate times call for desperate measures. But are the Boston Red Sox desperate enough to lean on the New York Yankees — their most-hated rival — in their search for middle-infield depth?

ESPN.com published a piece Friday examining the key storylines remaining this Major League Baseball offseason, and several experts — Bradford Doolittle, Alden Gonzalez, Buster Olney, Jesse Rogers and David Schoenfield — weighed in on who will be the biggest name traded before Opening Day.

Schoenfield offered an outside-the-box idea to solve Boston’s shortstop conundrum in wake of Xander Bogaerts’ departure and Trevor Story’s injury: What if the Red Sox swung a trade with the Yankees for Isiah Kiner-Falefa?

“With Trevor Story sidelined for most of the coming season, the Red Sox need a shortstop,” Schoenfield wrote. “Trades between the two teams are rare, but the Yankees did trade Adam Ottavino to the Red Sox in 2021.”

The Red Sox announced this week that Story underwent an elbow procedure that likely will sideline him for several months, if not the entire 2023 season. Story was expected to play shortstop with Bogaerts joining the San Diego Padres in free agency, so his absence obviously is a huge blow, especially since his transition to the other side of the bag already left Boston with a question mark at second base.

Christian Arroyo could hold down the keystone on a full-time basis. And Kiké Hernández’s versatility gives the Red Sox another option at either shortstop or second base. But moving Hernández to the infield opens a spot in Boston’s outfield. So, in essence, the Red Sox would be robbing Peter to pay Paul, a less-than-ideal course of action considering Hernández’s defensive value on the grass.

Middle infield was an area of need before Story went down. Now, it’s a potentially crushing weakness, unless Boston dips into free agency and/or makes a trade. While the Red Sox probably would prefer to stay away from doing business with the Yankees, they simply can’t afford to leave any stones unturned. There just aren’t many impact options available in either market.